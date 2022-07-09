STARDOM MidSummer Champions Results 7.09.22: Syuri Faces Momo Watanabe in Headliner

– STARDOM was back in action for MidSummer Champions today. The event was held at the Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Lady C beat Hina and Yuko Sakurai.

* Future of Stardom Championship: Hanan (c) beat Waka Tsukiyama.

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida) beat Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Rina & Fukigen Death)/

* High-Speed Championship: AZM (c) beat Momo Kohgo. After the match, AZM was attacked by Rina and issued a challenge for the title.

* Elimination Match: Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) & COLOR’S (SAKI & Hikari Shimizu) beat Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Mai Sakurai, Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi). Natsupoi turned on Giulia during the match and eliminated her with a German Suplex on the apron. She then joined the Cosmic Angels after the match.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani (c) beat Starlight Kid to retian the title. After the match, SAKI issued a challenge to Kamitani for the title.

* Nanae Takahashi revealed that she will be KAIRI’s tag team partner against Saya Kamitani. Lady C was revealed as Kamitani’s partner.

* World of Stardom Championship: Syuri (c) beat Momo Watanabe to retain the title. Tam Nakano issued a challenge to Syuri for the title after the match.