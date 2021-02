STARDOM Nagoya Tournament Day 1 Quick Results 2.27.21: Giulia Beats Saya Iida in Headliner

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM was back in action with another event today. The STARDOM card was held at theNagoya Congress Center Event Hall in Nagoya, Japan. The event had an attendance of 265 spectators, which was limited due to coronavirus restrictions. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* Tam Nakano defeated Gokigen Death at 4 minutes 17 seconds.

* 3-Way Elimination Match: Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Saya Kamitani & AZM) beat Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora & Konami) and Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) at 11 minutes 11 seconds.

* Utami Hayashishita beat Ruaka at 5 minutes 40 seconds.

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Lady C at 5 minutes 12 seconds.

* Bea Priestley defeated Starlight Kid at 11 minutes 5 seconds.

* Unagi Sayaka 7 Match Trial Series, Match 7: Syuri was victorious over Unagi Sayaka at 14 minutes 58 seconds.

* Giulia got the win over Saya Iida at 13 minutes 12 seconds with the Glorias Driver into the Boston Crab.

February 27 Nagoya

◆Tam Nakano defeated Gokigen Death. pic.twitter.com/G09kP1XXK6 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 27, 2021

February 27 Nagoya

◆Queen's Quest won a 3 Way Elimination Match over Donna del Mondo and Oedo Tai. pic.twitter.com/Cnsgx6Zl6Q — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 27, 2021

February 27 Nagoya

◆Utami Hayashishita defeated Ruaka pic.twitter.com/XHjIdfL7Oo — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 27, 2021

February 27 Nagoya

◆Mayu Iwatani defeated Lady C. pic.twitter.com/IF5H5HW5ML — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 27, 2021

February 27 Nagoya

◆Bea Priestley defeated Starlight Kid. pic.twitter.com/elzjiL5avq — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 27, 2021

February 27 Nagoya

◆Unagi Sayaka 7 Match Trial Series, Match 7

Syuri defeated Unagi Sayaka via submission with 2 seconds remaining in the time limit. pic.twitter.com/tRvYCApOzN — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 27, 2021