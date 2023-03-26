wrestling / News
STARDOM New Blood Premium Results: KAIRI Competes In Main Event
STARDOM held their New Blood Premium event today with KAIRI competing in a tag match in the show’s main event. I was noted that New Blood 8 is set for May 12 while New Blood 9 is set for June 2. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Hanan & Hina def. STARS (Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) and Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Rina)
* Giulia def. Aya Sakura
* MaiHime (Maika & Himeka) def. HANAKO & Lady C
* Sexy Dynamite Princess def. Super Strong Stardom Big Machine
* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Semifinal: MIRAI & Tomoka Inaba def. Ami Sourei & Nanami
* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Semifinal: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. Mai Sakurai & Chanyota
* Syuri def. Miyu Amasaki
* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Final: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. MIRAI & Tomoka Inaba
* Starlight Kid & KARMA are the first NEW BLOOD Tag Team Champions
* Waka Tsukiyama & Tam Nakano def. KAIRI & Nanae Takahashi
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events
- Backstage Update On Possible Start Date for New Rumored AEW Show
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight