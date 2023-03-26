STARDOM New Blood Premium Results: KAIRI Competes In Main Event

STARDOM held their New Blood Premium event today with KAIRI competing in a tag match in the show’s main event. I was noted that New Blood 8 is set for May 12 while New Blood 9 is set for June 2. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hanan & Hina def. STARS (Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) and Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Rina)

* Giulia def. Aya Sakura

* MaiHime (Maika & Himeka) def. HANAKO & Lady C

* Sexy Dynamite Princess def. Super Strong Stardom Big Machine

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Semifinal: MIRAI & Tomoka Inaba def. Ami Sourei & Nanami

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Semifinal: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. Mai Sakurai & Chanyota

* Syuri def. Miyu Amasaki

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Final: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. MIRAI & Tomoka Inaba

* Starlight Kid & KARMA are the first NEW BLOOD Tag Team Champions

* Waka Tsukiyama & Tam Nakano def. KAIRI & Nanae Takahashi