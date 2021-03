STARDOM New Century 2021 in Shinkiba Results 3.13.21

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM was back in action with another event today with the New Century 2021 in Shinkiba card. The event was held in Shinkiba, Japan and had an attendance of 145 people. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* AZM beat Lady C at Saya Kamitani at 4 minutes 23 seconds via Azumi Sushi.

* Maika and Himeka beat Gokigen Death and Hanan at 7 minutes 9 seconds.

* Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa, and Unagi Sayaka) vs. DDM (Giulia, Syuri, and Natsumi) ended in a Time Limit Draw at 15:00.

* QQ (Bea Priestley and Konami) beat Oedo Corps (Utami Yahashishita and Momo Watanabe) at 16 minutes 23 seconds.

* Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima, and Ruaka defeated Mayu Iwatani, Starlight kid, and Saya Iida at 16 minutes 23 seconds.