wrestling / News

Various News: STARDOM Announces Next Two Shows, Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Cold Open

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
STARDOM Bushiroad

– STARDOM has announced that their next shows will take place July 11th and 12th at Shinkiba 1st RING.

“Our next shows take place on July 11 & 12 at Shinkiba 1st RING, and will be available for viewing in the following days on Stardom World!”

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Ashish

More Stories

loading