Various News: STARDOM Announces Next Two Shows, Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Cold Open
– STARDOM has announced that their next shows will take place July 11th and 12th at Shinkiba 1st RING.
Our next shows take place on July 11 & 12 at Shinkiba 1st RING, and will be available for viewing in the following days on Stardom World! pic.twitter.com/8o2Ga85GL4
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 30, 2020
– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling.
