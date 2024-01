STARDOM in Osaka Night One & Two Results: AZM & Mei Seira vs. AphroditE, More

STARDOM held a two-night event event in Osaka, Japan on Saturday and Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the shows below, courtesy of Fightful:

Night One (January 13th)

* Yuna Mizumori def. Ranna Yagami

* Mai Sakurai def. Lady C

* Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki def. Mina Shirakawa & Sayaka Kurara

* Natsuko Tora, Ruaka & Fukigen Death def. Mei Seira, HANAKO & Yuzuki. Fukigen Death then issued a challenge for the High-Speed Championship.

* Mayu Iwatani, Hanan, Hazuki & Saya Iida def. Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima

* Saori Anou & Suzu Suzuki fought Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Divine Kingdom def. Saya Kamitani & AZM

Night Two (January 14th)

* Mai Sakurai def. Miyu Amasaki

* Mina Shirakawa def. Ruaka and Lady C

* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan & Saya Iida def. Yuzuki, HANAKO, Ranna Yagami & Sayaka Kurara. Yuzuki asked to join STARS after the match and Iwatani agreed.

* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Fukigen Death def. Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima

* Divine Kingdom def. Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori

* AphroditE def. AZM & Mei Seira

January 14 Osaka

◆Yuzuki requested to join STARS and they accepted her! pic.twitter.com/u6t8h658CT — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 14, 2024

January 14 Osaka

◆Tag Match

Maika & Megan Bayne defeated Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/7twwoUPHNr — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 14, 2024