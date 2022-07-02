STARDOM Osaka Tournament Results 7.02.22: STARS Defend Goddesses of STARDOM Championships

– STARDOM held its Osaka Tournament event earlier today at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 464 people. Below are some results, courtesy of STARDOM’s official website:

* Momo Kohgo beat Lady C at 6:18.

* Oedo-tai (Fukigen Death & Saki Kashima) beat STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida) at 8:29.

* Syuri defeated Mai Sakurai at 7:10.

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM) defeated Oedo-tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka) at 12:48.

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi) defeated Tam Nakano, Waka Tsukiyama, Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka at 11:23.

* Goddesses Of STARDOM Championship: STARS (Koguma & Hazuki) (c) vs. God’s Eye (Ami Sorei & MIRAI) went to a 30-minute time limit draw.

