Various News: STARDOM Reschedules Events for One Combined Card in October, New Matchups Announced, Will Hobbs Hasn’t Forgotten About Lance Archer
– World Wonder Ring STARDOM has announced that previously scheduled events for the Yokohoma Budokan on August 22-23 that were cancelled have now been combined into one event for October 3 at the Yokohoma Budokan in Japan. STARDM also announced the following matchups:
* World Of Stardom Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) v. Syuri
* Wonder Of Stardom Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Tam Nakano
* High Speed Championship: AZM (c) vs. Starlight Kid
The cancelled August 22 & 23 Yokohama Budokan shows will now combined on October 3, 2020 at Yokohama Budokan.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 8, 2020
– As noted, Will Hobbs is set to face Sean Legacy on tonight’s AEW Dark. Ahead of the matchup, Hobbs noted on Twitter that he hasn’t forgotten Lance Archer following the Casino Battle Royale at All Out on Saturday.
Hobbs tweeted yesterday, “I need this. @LanceHoyt I ain’t forgot” You can view his tweet below:
I need this. @LanceHoyt I ain't forgot https://t.co/v3yi65HKAG
— WILL HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) September 7, 2020
