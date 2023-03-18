wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 03.18.23: Mayu Iwatani Challenges IWGP Women’s Champion

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Bushiroad logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held an event earlier today which featured Mayu Iwatani challenging the IWGP Women’s Champion to a match at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23. For the moment, that is Mercedes Mone. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Saya Iida def. Lady C and Yuna Mizumori
* Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Ruaka) def. STARS (Hanan & Momo Kohgo)
meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) & Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, * Saya Kamitnai, AZM & Miyu Amasaki)
* God’s Eye (MIRAI, Konami, Syuri & Ami Sourei) def. Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Mai Sakurai
* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma) def. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Starlight Kid & Natsuko Tora

