STARDOM Results 04.23.22: Main Event Ends In A Draw

STARDOM held a live event this morning at the Sanbo Hall in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan, with a main event that ended in a time limit draw. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Triple Threat Match: Lady C defeated Miyu Amasaki and Waka Tsukiyama

* Utami Hayashishita defeated Ruaka

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & AZM) defeated Momo Kohgo & Koguma

* Oedo-tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Saki Kashima) defeated Donna del Mondo (Mai Sakurai, Giulia & Thekla)

* God’s Eye (Ami Sorei, Syuri & MIRAI) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida & Hazuki)

* Artist Of STARDOM Championships Match: Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) (c) vs. Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano) ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.