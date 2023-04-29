wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 04.29.23: Cosmic Angels Battle Club Venus
STARDOM held another event this morning, which featured the Cosmic Angels vs. Club Venus in a six-woman tag team match and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Suzu Suzuki def. HANAKO and Aya Sakura
* Club Venus (Jessie & Xena) def. wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida)
* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & Miyu Amasaki)
* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) def. Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima & Ruaka)
* AZM & Mei Seira vs. Starlight Kid & Koguma ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw
* STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Hazuki) def. 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuna Mizumori)
* Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Saori Anou & Natsupoi) def. Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama)
