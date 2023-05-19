wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 05.19.23: STARS Battles Club Venus, MIRAI Injured

May 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held their latest event this morning, with STARS battling Club Venus in six-woman tag team main event. It was also noted that MIRAI was injured and will miss this weekend’s shows. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Aya Sakura & HANAKO
* Saki Kashima def. Yuna Mizumori and Saya Kamitani
* Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid & Ruaka) def. 02Line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)
* Donna del Mondo (Maika & Thekla) def. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora) via disqualification
* God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Lady C)
* meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) def. Oh Mai Giulia (Giulia & Mai Sakurai)
* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma, Saya Iida & Hanan) def. Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Waka Tsukiyama, Xena & Jessie)

