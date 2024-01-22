STARDOM Results 1.20.24: God’s Eye Defend Artist of Stardom Title, More

STARDOM held a show on Saturday with the Artist of Stardom on the line in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results below from the Takadanobaba, Japan show, per Fightful:

* Megan Bayne def. Saki Kashima, Yuna Mizumori & Lady C

* Tag Team Gauntlet: AphroditE AZM & Miyu Amasaki, Saya Iida & Yuzuki, Ranna Yagami & Sayaka Kurara, and Rina & Ruaka

* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid def. Giulia, Suzu Suzuki & Mai Sakurai

* Maika & HANAKO def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama. A new faction formed after the m atch with Maika, HANAKO, Mina Shirakawa, Waka Tsukiyama, and Xena, who returned to the company.

* High-Speed Championship Match: Mei Seira def. Fukigen Death

* Artist of Stardom Championship: Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Hanan. Ranna Yagami joined God’s Eye after the match.