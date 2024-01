STARDOM Results 1.21.24: Megan Bayne Works Last STARDOM Match, More

STARDOM held a show on Sunday featuring Megan Bayne’s last match for the company and more. You can see the full results below from the Takadanobaba, Japan show, per Fightful:

* Miyu Amasaki & Lady C def. Yuna Mizumori & Sayaka Kurara and Rina & Ranna Yagami

* Mai Sakurai def. Fukigen Death

* Mina Shirakwa & Waka Tsukiyama def. Saya Iida & Yuzuki

* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka

* Giulia, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Maika, Megan Bayne & HANAKO

* Mayu Iwatani, Hanan, Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani def. AZM, Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima & Hazuki