STARDOM Results 1.7.24: New Year Tag Tournament, More

STARDOM held their latest show on Sunday, with the New Year Tag Tournament taking place and more. You can see the results from the Nagoya, Japan show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa def. Yuna Mizumori and Starlight Kid

* Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima def. Hazuki & Saya Iida

* Yuzuki, HANAKO & Ranna Yagami def. AZM, Lady C & Sayaka Kurara

* New Year Tag Tournament Match: Giulia & Mai Sakurai fought Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira to a 10-minute time limit draw and were eliminated.

* New Year Tag Tournament Match: Syuri & MIRAI fought Maika & Megan Bayne to a 10-minute time limit draw and were eliminated.

* New Year Tag Tournament Match: AphroditE def. BMI2000

* New Year Tag Tournament Finals: AphroditE def. Eye Contact