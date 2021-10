STARDOM Results 10.02.21: Cosmic Angels, Oedo Tai and More In Tag Action

STARDOM held an event earlier today at the Congress Center in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan, with multiple factions in tag team action. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Waka Tsukiyama Challenge Series Match #7: AZM defeated Waka Tsukiyama

* Momo Watanabe defeated Fukigen Death

* Cosmic Angels (Mai Sakurai & Unagi Sayaka) defeated Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka)

* Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid & Konami) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Natsupoi)

* Donna del Mondo (Syuri & Maika) vs. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Koguma)

■Oct 2, 2021 Nagoya

◆Tag Match

Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa defeated Mayu Iwatani & Koguma pic.twitter.com/16icm9mroq — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 2, 2021

■Oct 2, 2021 Nagoya

◆Tag Match

Syuri & Maika went to a draw with Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani pic.twitter.com/BTFKck8Y4H — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 2, 2021

■Oct 2, 2021 Nagoya

◆Tag Match

Konami & Starlight Kid defeated Himeka & Natsupoi pic.twitter.com/yLt8d48QLp — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 2, 2021

■Oct 2, 2021 Nagoya

◆Tag Match

Unagi Sayaka & Mai Sakurai defeated Saki Kashima & Ruaka pic.twitter.com/8WOVAw01Z3 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 2, 2021

■Oct 2, 2021 Nagoya

◆Singles Match

Momo Watanabe pinned Fukugen Death. pic.twitter.com/1E7ymoh39d — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 2, 2021