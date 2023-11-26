wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 11.25.23: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 11-25-23 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held its latest show on Saturday in Sayama, Japan and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Ami Sourei def. Yuzuki
* Ami Sourei def. HANAKO
* Hanan & Saya Iida def. Miyu Amasaki & Hina
* Scandinavian Hurricane def. Ruaka
* Syuri & MIRAI def. Yuna Mizumori & Megan Bayne
* Maika, Giulia & Mai Sakurai def. Natsuko Tora, Rina & Starlight Kid

