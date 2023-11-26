STARDOM Results 11.25.23: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

STARDOM held its latest show on Saturday in Sayama, Japan and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Ami Sourei def. Yuzuki

* Ami Sourei def. HANAKO

* Hanan & Saya Iida def. Miyu Amasaki & Hina

* Scandinavian Hurricane def. Ruaka

* Syuri & MIRAI def. Yuna Mizumori & Megan Bayne

* Maika, Giulia & Mai Sakurai def. Natsuko Tora, Rina & Starlight Kid