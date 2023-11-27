wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 11.26.23: Giulia Takes On Megan Bayne, More
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM held its latest show on Sunday in Koriyama, Japan with Giulia in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Hina def. Yuzuki
* Starlight Kid def. Miyu Amasaki
* Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Hanan & Saya Iida
* Scandinavian Hurricane def. HANAKO
* Giulia fought Megan Bayne to a time-limit draw
* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Natsuko Tora, Rina & Ruaka
