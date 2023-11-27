wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 11.26.23: Giulia Takes On Megan Bayne, More

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 11-26-23 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held its latest show on Sunday in Koriyama, Japan with Giulia in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Hina def. Yuzuki
* Starlight Kid def. Miyu Amasaki
* Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Hanan & Saya Iida
* Scandinavian Hurricane def. HANAKO
* Giulia fought Megan Bayne to a time-limit draw
* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Natsuko Tora, Rina & Ruaka

