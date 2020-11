STARDOM Results 11.29.20: Riho & Bea Priestley in Action, More

STARDOM held their latest show on Sunday in Morioka, Iwate, Japan featuring both Riho & Bea Priestley in the ring and more. You can check out the results below courtesy of the company’s Twitter account:

* Riho def. Ruaka.

◆Riho defeated Ruaka

* Bea Priestley def. Saya Kamitani.

◆Bea Priestley defeated Saya Kamitani

* Six-Women Tag Team Match: Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa, Tam Nakano & Unagi Sayaka) def. Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi).

◆Cosmic Angels defeated Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Syuri) def. Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima).

◆Syuri & Giulia defeated Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima

* Six-Women Tag Team Match: Queen’s Quest (AZM, Momo Watanabe & Utami Hayashishita) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida & Starlight Kid).

◆Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita & AZM defeated Mayu Iwatani, Starlight Kid & Saya Iida

(Part 1)

(Part 1) pic.twitter.com/Ha2iDw5sx2 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 29, 2020