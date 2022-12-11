STARDOM Results 12.11.22: meltear Faces Queen’s Quest, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning, with meltear in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Tomoka Inaba def. Waka Tsukiyama

* Utami Hayashishita & Lady C def. Koguma & Momo Kohgo

* meltear fought Saya Kamitani & AZM to a time limit draw

* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida

* Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka def. Giulia, Maika, Himeka, Thekla & Mai Sakurai