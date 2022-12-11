wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 12.11.22: meltear Faces Queen’s Quest, More
STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning, with meltear in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Tomoka Inaba def. Waka Tsukiyama
* Utami Hayashishita & Lady C def. Koguma & Momo Kohgo
* meltear fought Saya Kamitani & AZM to a time limit draw
* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida
* Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka def. Giulia, Maika, Himeka, Thekla & Mai Sakurai
December 10 Hamamatsu
◆Oedo Tai vs DDM
Saki Kashima, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka defeated Giulia, Maika, Himeka, Thekla & Mai Sakurai. Saki pinned Sakurai with Kishikaisei.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Xxi14cCHwu
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 11, 2022
