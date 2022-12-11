wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 12.11.22: meltear Faces Queen’s Quest, More

December 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning, with meltear in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Tomoka Inaba def. Waka Tsukiyama
* Utami Hayashishita & Lady C def. Koguma & Momo Kohgo
* meltear fought Saya Kamitani & AZM to a time limit draw
* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida
* Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka def. Giulia, Maika, Himeka, Thekla & Mai Sakurai

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading