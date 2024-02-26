STARDOM Results 2.25.24: Future of Stardom Title Defended, More

STARDOM held its latest show on Sunday morning with the Future of Stardom Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Utsunomiya, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Ami Sourei def. Ranna Yagami

* Suzu Suzuki def. Sayaka Kurara

* Hazuki, Yuzuki & Koguma def. Syuri, MIRAI & Saki Kashima

* Giulia, Mei Seira & Mai Sakurai def. (Saya Kamitani, Utami Hayashishita & Lady C

* Maika, Xena, Mina Shirakawa, HANAKO & Waka Tsukiyama def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Fukigen Death & Ruaka

* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Rina def. Miyu Amasaki

* Mayu Iwatani, Hanan & Saya Iida def. Tam Nakano, Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori