STARDOM Results 3.12.23: Six-Woman Tag Match Headlines, More

STARDOM’s latest event took place on Sunday morning in Toki, Japan, with a six-woman tag team main event. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* MIRAI def. Miyu Amasaki

* Yuna Mizumori def. Momo Kohgo

* Club Venus def. wing*gori

* meltear def. BMI2000 and God’s Eye by DQ

* Saya Kamitani, AZM, Utami Hayashishita & Lady C def. Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Mai Sakurai

* Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima & Starlight Kid def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma

March 12 Toki, Gifu

◆Three Way Tag Battle

Tam Nakano & Natsupoi won when Natsuko Tora & Ruaka were disqualified. The other team was Syuri & Ami Sohrei. pic.twitter.com/x2MnlAEzHz — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 12, 2023

March 12 Toki, Gifu

◆STARS vs Oedo Tai

Saki Kashima, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid defeated Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/84WpF4Wx8w — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 12, 2023