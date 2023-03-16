STARDOM Results 3.16.23: Giulia Battles Himeka, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Thursday morning, with Giulia in singles action and more. You can see the results from the Osaka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Lady C def. Momo Kohgo and Yuna Mizumori

* Saki Kashima def. Miyu Amasaki

* Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May def. Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida

* meltear def. Maika & Mai Sakurai

* Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM def. Hazuki, Koguma & Hanan

* Giulia def. Himeka

* Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Konami def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Ruaka