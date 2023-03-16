wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 3.16.23: Giulia Battles Himeka, More

March 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 3-16-23 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Thursday morning, with Giulia in singles action and more. You can see the results from the Osaka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Lady C def. Momo Kohgo and Yuna Mizumori
* Saki Kashima def. Miyu Amasaki
* Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May def. Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida
* meltear def. Maika & Mai Sakurai
* Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM def. Hazuki, Koguma & Hanan
* Giulia def. Himeka
* Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Konami def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Ruaka

