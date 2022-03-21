STARDOM Results 3.20.22 & 3.22.22: Thekla vs. Ruaka, More

STARDOM held a pair of shows over the weekend in Japan, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

March 20th – Hamamatsu, Japan

* Saya Iida defeated Waka Tsukiyama

* Thekla and Mai Sakurai defeated Saki Kashima and Rina

* Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, and Ruaka beat Himeka, Natsupoi, and MIRAI when Kid pinned Natsupoi after the Black Tiger’s Divine Punishment in 10:52.

* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma, Hanan, and Momo Kohgo defeated Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM, Lady C, and Miyu Amasaki

* Syuri, Giulia, and Maika defeated Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka, and Mina Shirakawa

March 21st – Nagoya City, Japan

* MIRAI defeated Miyu Amasaki

* Hanan and Koguma defeated Hazuki and Momo Kohgo

* Maika, Himeka, Natsupoi, and Mai Sakurai defeated Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama

* Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Rina, and Saki Kashima defeated Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM, and Lady C

* Syuri and Giulia defeated Mayu Iwatani and Saya

* Guilla announced that she was splitting from Syuri as she’s challenging for Syuri’s World of STARDOM Title on March 26th. Syuri said she’s bringing the “strongest bodyguard” with her to the show.

* Thekla defeated Ruaka