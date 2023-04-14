wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 4.14.23: High-Speed Championship Match, More

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Friday morning with AZM’s High-Speed Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the Korakuen Hall show, per Fightful:

* Hina def. Aya Sakura and HANAKO
* The New Eras def. Rebel X Enemy
* meltear def. Mai Sakurai & Thekla
* Konami fought Waka Tsukiyama to a double count out
* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Jessie & Xena def. Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, Lady C & Miyu Amasaki
* Natsuko Tora, Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka, Rina & Fukigen Death defMayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan, Koguma, Momo Kohgo & Saya Iida
* High-Speed Championship Match: AZM def. Saki Kashima
* Giulia & Syuri def. MaiHime

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading