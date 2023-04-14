STARDOM Results 4.14.23: High-Speed Championship Match, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Friday morning with AZM’s High-Speed Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the Korakuen Hall show, per Fightful:

* Hina def. Aya Sakura and HANAKO

* The New Eras def. Rebel X Enemy

* meltear def. Mai Sakurai & Thekla

* Konami fought Waka Tsukiyama to a double count out

* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Jessie & Xena def. Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, Lady C & Miyu Amasaki

* Natsuko Tora, Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka, Rina & Fukigen Death defMayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan, Koguma, Momo Kohgo & Saya Iida

* High-Speed Championship Match: AZM def. Saki Kashima

* Giulia & Syuri def. MaiHime