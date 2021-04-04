STARDOM Results 4.4.21: Bea Priestley Says Farewell, New Champions, More

STARDOM’s latest show saw the farewell of Bea Priestley, the crowning of new champions and more. The joshi promotion held its Yokohama Dream Cinderella show on Sunday, with the following results (per STARDOM):

* Hina def. Lady C via pinfall.

* Momo Watanabe def. Mina Shirakawa via the Tequila Sunrise.

* Saya Kamitani pinned Unagi Sayaka.

* Odeo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Konami, Saki Kashima & Rina) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida, Starlight Kid, Hanan & Gokigen Death) in an elimination match. Gokigen Death must join Oedo-Tai now, and has been renamed to Fukigen Death.

* Wonder of STARDOM Championship Match: Tam Nakano def. Natsupoi

* World of STARDOM Championship Match: Utami Hayashita def. Bea Priestley. After the match, Priestley put Umati over and praised Momo, calling her “my best friend.” She thanked STARDOM and Japan, saying it was her last match there.

試合は後で振り返るから、まず言わせて。 今までショッパイショッパイ言われてもう絶対許せないって思ってた

いつかやり返すって でも

『友達』なんて言われたら色んな思い出が蘇ってくるよね。

ずるいな！ラストマッチってなんだよ！試合したかったよ！！ また戦える時、来るかな

ありがとうBea pic.twitter.com/7O78BaJSsx — 渡辺 桃 (@stardom_momo) April 4, 2021

* Goddess Of STARDOM Tag Team Championship Match: Giulia & Syuri def. Maika & Himeka to win the titles. Syuri pinned Maika.