wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 4.4.21: Bea Priestley Says Farewell, New Champions, More

April 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM

STARDOM’s latest show saw the farewell of Bea Priestley, the crowning of new champions and more. The joshi promotion held its Yokohama Dream Cinderella show on Sunday, with the following results (per STARDOM):

* Hina def. Lady C via pinfall.

* Momo Watanabe def. Mina Shirakawa via the Tequila Sunrise.

* Saya Kamitani pinned Unagi Sayaka.

* Odeo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Konami, Saki Kashima & Rina) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida, Starlight Kid, Hanan & Gokigen Death) in an elimination match. Gokigen Death must join Oedo-Tai now, and has been renamed to Fukigen Death.

* Wonder of STARDOM Championship Match: Tam Nakano def. Natsupoi

* World of STARDOM Championship Match: Utami Hayashita def. Bea Priestley. After the match, Priestley put Umati over and praised Momo, calling her “my best friend.” She thanked STARDOM and Japan, saying it was her last match there.

* Goddess Of STARDOM Tag Team Championship Match: Giulia & Syuri def. Maika & Himeka to win the titles. Syuri pinned Maika.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bea Priestley, STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading