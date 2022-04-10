wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 4.9.22: Eight-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

April 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held their latest show on Saturday in Matsuyama with an eight-person tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of the company’s Twitter account:

* Saya Kamitani and AZM defeated Saya Iida and Momo Kohgo

* Utami Hayashishita defeated Lady C

* Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sorei defeated Giuila, Thekla, and Mai Sakurai

* Maika, Himeka, and NatsuPoi went to a time limit draw with Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Koguma.

* Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima, and Ruaka defeated Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama

