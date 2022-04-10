wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 4.9.22: Eight-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More
STARDOM held their latest show on Saturday in Matsuyama with an eight-person tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of the company’s Twitter account:
* Saya Kamitani and AZM defeated Saya Iida and Momo Kohgo
April 9, Matsuyama, Ehime
★Tag Match
☆AZM & Saya Kamitani defeated Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo. AZM pinned Iida with Azumi Sushi. pic.twitter.com/0DsbtH5Wom
* Utami Hayashishita defeated Lady C
April 9, Matsuyama, Ehime
★Singles Match
☆Utami Hayashishita pinned Lady C with a German Suplex. pic.twitter.com/NDMVaVFAhe
* Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sorei defeated Giuila, Thekla, and Mai Sakurai
April 9, Matsuyama, Ehime
★God’s Eye vs DDM
☆Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei defeated Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai. MIRAI made Mai tap.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/agSpQL6SxQ
* Maika, Himeka, and NatsuPoi went to a time limit draw with Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Koguma.
April 9, Matsuyama, Ehime
★MaiHimePoi vs STARS
☆MaiHimePoi vs Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma went to a 15 minute draw.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/Z2juNNN88L
* Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima, and Ruaka defeated Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama
