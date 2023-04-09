STARDOM Results 4.9.23: Six Woman Tag Match, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday featuring a six-woman tag team match main event and more. You can see the full results from the Yamagata show below, per Fightful:

* Natsupoi def. Aya Sakura

* Tam Nakano def. HANAKO and Yuna Mizumori

* Waka Tsukiyama & Jessie def. Momo Kohgo & Hanan

* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xena def. AZM, Lady C & Miyu Amasaki

* Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Hazuki fought Giulia, Mai Sakurai & Thekla to a 15-minute time-limit draw

* Syuri, Konami & Ami Sourei def. Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Ruaka

* MIRAI, Maika & Saya Kamitani def. Himeka, Utami Hayashishita & Saya Iida