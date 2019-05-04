STARDOM Results 5.04.19: Bea Priestly Wins Championship

– STARDOM held its Golden Week Stars 2019 event earlier today in Tokyo, Japan at Shinkiba 1st Ring. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingWithDemons.net.

Hanan beat her sister Rina with the armbar submission.

Hana Kimura beat Hina with a grounded submission.

Saya Iida beat Leo Onozaki.

Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima, Starlight Kid, and Tam Nakano won a 3-Way Tag Match over Hazuki, Natsuko Tora, Andras Miyagi, and Natsu Sumire plus Jungle Kyona, Konami, Ruaka, and Rebel Kel when Kid pinned Ruaka.

Toni Storm vs. Momo Watanabe went to a 15-minute time limit draw.

Bea Priestley pinned World of STARDOM Champion Kagetsu with the Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex to win the title. They showed each other respect after the match. Kagetsu has held the title since 6/9/19 when she defeated Toni Storm for it.

Priestley now calls the finishing move the Queen’s Landing. She said she will be moving to Japan next month and she was given the red tracksuit to symbolize that she is a full time member of the STARDOM roster.

For all the criticism Priestley gets, nobody can question her dedication and passion for pro wrestling. So many women in her age group all over the world have an incredible drive and love for this business. It’s a wonderful thing to see.

Thanks to Tomi Yamada for the results. She said this was a good show. You can catch it on Stardom World within the next day or two. They may upload this one even quicker because of the title change: