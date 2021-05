STARDOM Results 5.23.21: Tag Team Main Event, More

May 23, 2021 | Posted by

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning from Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below per Stardom’s Twitter account:

* Maika defeated Hina

* STARS (Starlight Kid & Hanan) defeated Unagi Sayaka & Lady C

* Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & AZM) defeated Oedo-Tai (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka)

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Giulia went to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa)