STARDOM Results 6.11.23: Ten-Women Elimination Tag Match, More

June 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held the final day of their weekend tour on Sunday in Osaka, with a ten-woman elimination tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo def. Aya Sakura and HANAKO
* Hazuki def. Yuna Mizumori
* Maika & Thekla def. Mariah May & Xena
* meltear def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Saya Iida
* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Oh Mai Giulia
* Elimination Match: Oedo Tai def. Queen’s Quest

