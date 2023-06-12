STARDOM Results 6.11.23: Ten-Women Elimination Tag Match, More

STARDOM held the final day of their weekend tour on Sunday in Osaka, with a ten-woman elimination tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo def. Aya Sakura and HANAKO

* Hazuki def. Yuna Mizumori

* Maika & Thekla def. Mariah May & Xena

* meltear def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Saya Iida

* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Oh Mai Giulia

* Elimination Match: Oedo Tai def. Queen’s Quest