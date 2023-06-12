wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 6.11.23: Ten-Women Elimination Tag Match, More
June 11, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM held the final day of their weekend tour on Sunday in Osaka, with a ten-woman elimination tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Momo Kohgo def. Aya Sakura and HANAKO
* Hazuki def. Yuna Mizumori
* Maika & Thekla def. Mariah May & Xena
* meltear def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Saya Iida
* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Oh Mai Giulia
* Elimination Match: Oedo Tai def. Queen’s Quest
