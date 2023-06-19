STARDOM Results 6.18.23: 5STAR Grand Prix Rumble Main Events, More

STARDOM held their latest show on Sunday with a 5STAR Grand Prix Rumble and more. You can see the full results from the Shiodome show below, per Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa & Xena def. Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe by DQ

* Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) def. Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani

* Suzu Suzuki def. Starlight Kid by DQ

* meltear fought Mayu Iwatani & Hazuki and Giulia & Maika to a 15-minute time-limit draw

* 5STAR Grand Prix Rumble: Mariah May and Hanan def. Aya Sakura, Lady C, Hina, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, HANAKO, Miyu Amasaki, Saya Iida, Ruaka, Thekla, Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Fukigen Death, Rina, Mei Seira, Mai Sakurai to earn the final two spots in the 5STAR Grand Prix.