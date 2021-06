Stardom Results 6.20.21: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

– Stardom’s latest show took place on Sunday morning in Maibara, Shiga, Japan, featuring a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the results below courtesy of Stardom’s Twitter account:

* Konami defeated Ruaka

* Tam Nakano defeated Fukigen Death

* Saya Kamitani & Momo Watanabe defeated Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa

* Mayu Iwatani & Koguma defeated Utami Hayashishita & AZM

* Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Starlight Kid defeated Syuri, Maika & Lady C. Lady C was replacing Giulia due to illness.