STARDOM Results 6.9.23: Donna del Mondo Battles Club Venus, More
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM held their latest show on Friday morning with a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Tokushima, Japan show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Yuna Mizumori def. Aya Sakura and Starlight Kid
* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. HANAKO & Miyu Amasaki
* meltear def. Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo
* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka & Saki Kashima def. Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C
* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma def. Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei
* Giulia, Thekla, Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Xena & Waka Tsukiyama
