STARDOM Results 6.9.23: Donna del Mondo Battles Club Venus, More

STARDOM held their latest show on Friday morning with a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Tokushima, Japan show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Yuna Mizumori def. Aya Sakura and Starlight Kid

* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. HANAKO & Miyu Amasaki

* meltear def. Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo

* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka & Saki Kashima def. Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C

* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma def. Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei

* Giulia, Thekla, Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Xena & Waka Tsukiyama