wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 7.12.23: Eight-Woman Tag Team Match Headlines, More
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM’s latest show took place on Wednesday morning, main evented by a battle between STARS and Donna del Mondo plus more. The promotion started its 2023 Summer North Tour this morning and the full results are below, per Fightful:
* Momo Kohgo def. Miyu Amasaki
* Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe def. Koguma & HANAKO
* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Starlight Kid & Ruaka
* MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima def. Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C
* Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori def. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama
* Giulia, Thekla, Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan & Saya Iida
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Bloodline Tribal Court Segment on WWE SmackDown
- Bully Ray & Mark Henry Predict Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Rematch for WrestleMania 40
- Kevin Nash Says He Won’t Apologize for Calling LA Knight a ‘Blatant Ripoff’ of The Rock
- Magnum TA On Why It Took Him So Long To Speak With Dark Side Of The Ring, If He Liked His Episode