wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 7.12.23: Eight-Woman Tag Team Match Headlines, More

July 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 7-12-23 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Wednesday morning, main evented by a battle between STARS and Donna del Mondo plus more. The promotion started its 2023 Summer North Tour this morning and the full results are below, per Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo def. Miyu Amasaki
* Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe def. Koguma & HANAKO
* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Starlight Kid & Ruaka
* MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima def. Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C
* Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori def. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama
* Giulia, Thekla, Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan & Saya Iida

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading