STARDOM Results 7.12.23: Eight-Woman Tag Team Match Headlines, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Wednesday morning, main evented by a battle between STARS and Donna del Mondo plus more. The promotion started its 2023 Summer North Tour this morning and the full results are below, per Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo def. Miyu Amasaki

* Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe def. Koguma & HANAKO

* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Starlight Kid & Ruaka

* MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima def. Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C

* Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori def. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama

* Giulia, Thekla, Maika & Mai Sakurai def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan & Saya Iida