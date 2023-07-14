STARDOM Results 7.13.23: Eight-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Thursday with an eight-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Hokkaido show below, per Fightful:

* Yuna Mizumori def. Momo Kohgo

* Saya Kamitani & Lady C def. AZM & Miyu Amasaki

* meltear def. wing*gori

* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & HANAKO

* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma def. God’s Eye (MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima

* Giulia, Thekla, Mai Sakurai & Maika def. Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natsuko Tora