wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 7.13.23: Eight-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM’s latest show took place on Thursday with an eight-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Hokkaido show below, per Fightful:
* Yuna Mizumori def. Momo Kohgo
* Saya Kamitani & Lady C def. AZM & Miyu Amasaki
* meltear def. wing*gori
* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & HANAKO
* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma def. God’s Eye (MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima
* Giulia, Thekla, Mai Sakurai & Maika def. Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natsuko Tora
More Trending Stories
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff
- Jeff Jarrett On What Visiting Vince McMahon’s Home Is Like, How He Convinced Karen To Be A Heel
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Kevin Nash Is Hating On LA Knight, Is Giving ‘Constructive Criticism’
- Grayson Waller Takes Shot At The Rock In New Video, Rock Fires Back