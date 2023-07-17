STARDOM Results 7.16.23: Bari Bari Bombers Battle God’s Eye, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Sapporo, Japan show, per Fightful:

* Starlight Kid def. Momo Kohgo & HANAKO

* STARS def. Miyu Amasaki & Mei Seira

* Maika & Suzu Suzuki def. Cosmic Angels

* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka def. Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C

* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida

* Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai def. MIRAI, Saki Kashima & Ami Sourei