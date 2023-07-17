wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 7.16.23: Bari Bari Bombers Battle God’s Eye, More
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Sapporo, Japan show, per Fightful:
* Starlight Kid def. Momo Kohgo & HANAKO
* STARS def. Miyu Amasaki & Mei Seira
* Maika & Suzu Suzuki def. Cosmic Angels
* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka def. Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C
* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida
* Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai def. MIRAI, Saki Kashima & Ami Sourei
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match