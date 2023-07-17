wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 7.16.23: Bari Bari Bombers Battle God’s Eye, More

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM 7-16-23 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Sapporo, Japan show, per Fightful:

* Starlight Kid def. Momo Kohgo & HANAKO
* STARS def. Miyu Amasaki & Mei Seira
* Maika & Suzu Suzuki def. Cosmic Angels
* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka def. Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C
* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida
* Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai def. MIRAI, Saki Kashima & Ami Sourei

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading