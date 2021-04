STARDOM Results For April 17, 2021: Oedo-Tai Defeats STARS

STARDOM held an event this morning in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan, with several tag matches including Oedo-Tai defeating STARS in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa defeated Lady C

* Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka & Tam Nakano) defeated Oedo-Tai (Konami & Rina)

* Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) defeated Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & Hina)

* Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & AZM) vs. Donna del Mondo (Syuri & Giulia) went to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Oedo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Starlight Kid & Hanan)

Giulia wants to defend the tag titles vs MOMOAZ. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 17, 2021