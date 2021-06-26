STARDOM Results From Aomori, Japan: Artist of Stardom Champions Retain

STARDOM held a live event earlier this morning in Mutsu, Aomori, Japan, with the Artist of Stardom Championship on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Three-Way Battle: Maika defeated Lady C and Momo Watanabe

* AZM defeated Starlight Kid via disqualification

* Utami Hayashishita and Konami wrestled to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Koguma & Mayu Iwatani defeated Giulia & Syuri

* Artist of Stardom Championship Match: Mina Shirakawa, Unagi Sayaka, & Tam Nakano (c) defeated Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima, & Ruaka

Maika has some AliKaba themed gear today! pic.twitter.com/1rJRB8maOc — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 26, 2021

Maika and Giulia both helped Lady C to the back. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 26, 2021

AZM via disqualification when Oedo Tai interfered (without Kid’s approval). — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 26, 2021

Natsuko presented Kid with an all black Oedo Tai mask, told her to wear it and threw it on the mat and left. Kid picked it up and said she’ll wear it but she’s apparently not too happy about it. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 26, 2021

Koguma grabbed the mic from Giulia and made the challenge, Mayu and Koguma vs Syuri and Giulia for the tag belts. She said she knows AphroditE have the next shot, but they’re busy, so STARS want the first shot. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 26, 2021

Koguma wants the match July 4 at Yokohama Budokan. Stardom Executive Producer Rossy Ogawa gave the ok. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 26, 2021