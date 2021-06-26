wrestling / News

STARDOM Results From Aomori, Japan: Artist of Stardom Champions Retain

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Bushiroad

STARDOM held a live event earlier this morning in Mutsu, Aomori, Japan, with the Artist of Stardom Championship on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Three-Way Battle: Maika defeated Lady C and Momo Watanabe
* AZM defeated Starlight Kid via disqualification
* Utami Hayashishita and Konami wrestled to a 15-minute time limit draw
* Koguma & Mayu Iwatani defeated Giulia & Syuri
* Artist of Stardom Championship Match: Mina Shirakawa, Unagi Sayaka, & Tam Nakano (c) defeated Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima, & Ruaka

