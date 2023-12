STARDOM Results From Osaka 12.9.23: Donna del Mundo vs. CRAZY STAR

STARDOM held their final event of the year from Osaka earlier today with a live show at Edion Osaka Arena No. 2. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa def. Yuzuki and Saya Iida

* STARS (Hazuki & Hanan) def. Donna del Mondo (Mai Sakurai & Thekla)

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, AZM, Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki)

* Megan Bayne def. Scandinavian Hurricane

* God’s Eye (Syuri, Ami Sourei & MIRAI) def. Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori) & HANAKO

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Maika) def. CRAZY STAR (Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira)