STARDOM Results From Osaka: Syuri Defends SWA Title

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM held an event in Osaka, Japan earlier today where SWA Champion Syuri successfully defended her title against Unagi Syaka. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AZM defeated Saki Kashima with Azumi Sushi
* Tam Nakano vs. Konami ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Mayu Iwatani & Koguma defeated Starlight Kid & Ruaka (via disqualification)
* Queen’s Quest defeated Giulia, Maika & Lady C
* SWA Title Match: Syuri (c) defeated Unagi Syaka

