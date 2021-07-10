wrestling / News
STARDOM Results From Osaka: Syuri Defends SWA Title
STARDOM held an event in Osaka, Japan earlier today where SWA Champion Syuri successfully defended her title against Unagi Syaka. Here are results, via Fightful:
* AZM defeated Saki Kashima with Azumi Sushi
* Tam Nakano vs. Konami ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Mayu Iwatani & Koguma defeated Starlight Kid & Ruaka (via disqualification)
* Queen’s Quest defeated Giulia, Maika & Lady C
* SWA Title Match: Syuri (c) defeated Unagi Syaka
Some of the great action from July 10 in Osaka!
part 1 pic.twitter.com/s5M7vcNG87
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 10, 2021
Some of the great action from July 10 in Osaka!
part 2 pic.twitter.com/IhE3MJbVzk
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 10, 2021
