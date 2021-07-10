STARDOM Results From Osaka: Syuri Defends SWA Title

STARDOM held an event in Osaka, Japan earlier today where SWA Champion Syuri successfully defended her title against Unagi Syaka. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AZM defeated Saki Kashima with Azumi Sushi

* Tam Nakano vs. Konami ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Mayu Iwatani & Koguma defeated Starlight Kid & Ruaka (via disqualification)

* Queen’s Quest defeated Giulia, Maika & Lady C

* SWA Title Match: Syuri (c) defeated Unagi Syaka

