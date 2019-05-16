STARDOM Results From Tokyo: New Champions Crowned

May 16, 2019 | Posted by

STARDOM results from Korakuen Hall on 5/16/19 in Tokyo, Japan:

Natsuko Tora and Andras Miyagi won a 3-Way Tag over Leo Onozaki and Hina, and Starlight Kid and Hanan when Tora pinned Onozaki after a diving body press.

Death Yama San won a 3-Way Match over Natsu Sumire and Saya Iida by pinning Iida.

Toni Storm vs. Kagetsu went to 15-minute time limit draw.

Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami beat Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Saki Kashima to win the Artist of STARDOM Titles when Konami tapped out Kashima to the triangle lancer.

World of STARDOM Champion Bea Priestley pinned Hazuki with the Queen’s Landing.

Arisa Hoshiki won the Wonder of STARDOM Title from Momo Watanabe after the Brazilian Kick for the pin.