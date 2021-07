STARDOM Results From Tokyo: New Future of Stardom Champion

STARDOM held an event this morning from Belle Salle Takadanobaba in Shinjuku, Tokyo, with a new Future of Stardom Champion crowned. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Starlight Kid defeated AZM and Hina

* STARS (Hanan & Koguma) defeated Lady C & Tam Nakano

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Syuri & Maika) vs. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Future Of STARDOM Championship Match: Unagi Sayaka defeated Mina Shirakawa (c)

* 5 On 1 Handicap Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Kaori Yoneyama, Rina, Konami & Ruaka)