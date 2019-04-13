STARDOM Results from Yokohama, Japan 04.13.19

STARDOM results from Yokohama, Japan at Radiant Hall on 4/13/19 (courtesy of our friends at Wrestling With Demons):

Hanan, Rina, and Hina beat Kaori Yoneyama, Leo Onozaki, and Saya Iida when Hana submitted Onozaki with a cross armbar.

Saki Kashima beat Starlight Kid.

Bea Priestley won a 3-Way Match over Hana Kimura and Rebel Kel by pinning Kel after a curb stomp.

Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano beat Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Tora when Nakano uses a Tiger Suplex to pin Tora.

Momo Watanabe, Konami, and AZM beat Kagetsu, Hazuki, and Natsu Sumire in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

The stipulation was if Oedo Tai lost they could no longer do their dance routine before matches . If Queen’s Quest lost they could no longer wear their masks to the ring. Therefore, Oedo Tai can no longer dance.

Kagetsu won the first fall over Watanabe by submission.

AZM won the second fall over Sumire by submission.

Watanabe won the third fall over Kagetsu with a crossface chickenwing submission.

The next show is the Stardom draft event on 4/14/19 at Shinkiba 1st Ring.