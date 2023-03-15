STARDOM Live Event Results 3.15.23: Queen’s Quest Faces God’s Eye In Main Event, More

The latest STARDOM event took place on Wednesday morning with a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Takamatsu, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* wing*gori defeated Momo Kohgo & Yuna Mizumori

* Saki Kashima defeated Koguma

* Mina Shirakawa & Lady C defeated AZM & Lady C

* Himeka defeated Ruaka

* STARS and meltear fought to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid defeated Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai

* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) defeated Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, Miyu Amasaki & Utami Hayashishita)