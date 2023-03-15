wrestling / News
STARDOM Live Event Results 3.15.23: Queen’s Quest Faces God’s Eye In Main Event, More
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
The latest STARDOM event took place on Wednesday morning with a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Takamatsu, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* wing*gori defeated Momo Kohgo & Yuna Mizumori
* Saki Kashima defeated Koguma
* Mina Shirakawa & Lady C defeated AZM & Lady C
* Himeka defeated Ruaka
* STARS and meltear fought to a 15-minute time limit draw
* Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid defeated Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai
* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) defeated Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, Miyu Amasaki & Utami Hayashishita)
More Trending Stories
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Nick Patrick Believes Vince McMahon Is Secretly in Charge of AEW
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week