Stardom Results 12.6.20: Riho, Bea Priestley, More In Action In Toyama

Stardom held a show on Sunday at Bolfert Toyama Multipurpose Hall in Toyama, Japan. Here are the full results of the show (via Fightful):

*Saya Kamitani defeated Mina Shirakawa

*Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka defeated Saya Iida and Ruaka

* Bea Priestley and Maika fought to a 15-minute draw

* Syuri, Himeka, and Giulia defeated Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora, and Konami

* Utami Hayashishita, AZM, and Momo Watanabe defeated Starlight Kid, Riho, Mayu Iwatani

