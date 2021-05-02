wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 5.2.12: Tag Team Championship Match, More

May 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM

STARDOM held their latest show on Sunday, featuring a Goddesses of STARDOM Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on STARDOM World, via Fightful:

* Saya Kamitani defeated Lady C and Hina

* Utami Hayashishita defeated Rina

* Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) defeated Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano)
* STARS (Starlight Kid, Mayu Iwatani & Hanan) defeated Oedo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Ruaka & Konami)

