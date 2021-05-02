wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 5.2.12: Tag Team Championship Match, More
STARDOM held their latest show on Sunday, featuring a Goddesses of STARDOM Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on STARDOM World, via Fightful:
* Saya Kamitani defeated Lady C and Hina
Now on Stardom World from yesterday in Hiroshima, it's the opening match 3 Way Battle! Saya Kamitani vs Hina vs Lady C! https://t.co/q8dHnF58vW pic.twitter.com/57t1bk7Aq1
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 2, 2021
* Utami Hayashishita defeated Rina
It's Utami Hayashishita vs Rina on Stardom World, from yesterday in Hiroshima! https://t.co/q8dHnF58vW pic.twitter.com/55brYwQRM3
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 2, 2021
* Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) defeated Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano)
* STARS (Starlight Kid, Mayu Iwatani & Hanan) defeated Oedo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Ruaka & Konami)
