Stardom To Resume 5STAR GP Tournament Next Month, Updated Standings

Stardom is set to resume the 5STAR GP Tournament early next month. The company announced that the tournament will resume on September 5th after being postponed last week due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

The announcement notes that the tournament matches will take place at the following shows:

Blue Stars Block:

September 5:

* Mom Watanabe vs. Natsuko Tora

* AZM vs. Jungle Kyona

September 6:

* Maika vs. Natsuko Tora

* AZM vs. Utami Hayashishita

* Momo Watanabe vs. Syuri

September 12 (Day):

* Jungle Kyona vs. Natsuko Tora

* Utami Hayashishita vs. Saya Iida

* AZM v. Syuri

September 12 (Night):

* Momo Watanabe vs. Utami Hayashishita

* Jungle Kyona vs. Maika

* Saya Iida vs. Syuri

September 13:

* Maika vs. Utami Hayashishita

* Momo Watanabe vs. Saya Iida

* AZM vs. Natsuko Tora

September 19:

* Natsuko Tora vs. Saya Iida

* Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita

* Jungle Kyona vs. Momo Watanabe

* Maika vs. AZM

* Maika vs. Syuri

Red Stars Block:

September 5:

* Mayu Iwatami vs. Konami

* Giulia vs. Saya Kamitani

* Tam Nakano vs. Death Yama-San

* Starlight Kid vs. Himeka

September 6:

* Starlight Kid vs. Tama Nakano

* Konami vs. Giulia

* Himeka vs. Saya Kamitani

September 12 (Day):

* Himeka vs. Death Yama-San

* Saya Kamitani vs. Tam Nakamo

* Starlight Kid vs. Giulia

* Mayu Iwatami vs. Death Yama-San

September 12 (Night):

* Himeka vs. Mayu Iwatami

* Death Yama-San vs. Saya Kamitani

* Starlight Kid vs. Konami

September 13:

* Tam Nakano vs. Giulia

* Saya Kamitani vs. Mayu Iwatami

* Konami vs. Death Yama-San

September 19:

* Starlight Kid vs. Saya Kamitani

* Konami vs. Himeka

* Tam Nakano vs. Mayu Iwatani

* Giulia vs. Death Yama-San

Here is the updated 5★STAR GP 2020 Blue Stars block, which resumes on 9.5 at Shinkiba! pic.twitter.com/BrxIMi3OQP — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 27, 2020