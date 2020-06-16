STARDOM Announces June 21 Return, Fans Will be Allowed to Purchase Limited Seating

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM has announced today that the promotion will be returning with live events starting with a show on June 21. The event will be held at Shinkiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan. Fans will be allowed to attend the event, but only limited seating will be available. You can read the full announcement on the upcoming event below:

Stardom returns Sunday, June 21 at Shinkiba 1st RING in an event titled “STARDOM is again.”

This past week, Stardom athletes and staff underwent antibody testing and were all cleared by the physician. Coronavirus prevention measures will be implemented at the venue.

Due to the current coronavirus situation, limited seating is available. Tickets are first come first serve, and go on sale Wednesday at 10 am for Fan Club members only.

The card will be announced on the day of the event. The event will be available on Stardom World in it’s entirety within the week following the event.

Due to limited space at the venue, flower tributes will not be set up for Hana Kimura. Please wait for the memorial service.

Guidelines for attending the event are listed on our website at the link provided.

Thank you for your patience, and for supporting Stardom.