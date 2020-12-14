wrestling / News

Stardom Road To Osaka Dream Cinderella Results 12.13.20: Riho Earns Win, Bea Priestley In Action

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Stardom held the Road to Osaka Dream Cinderella show at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo on Dec. 13. Here are the full results of the show (via Fightful):

* Riho defeated Lady C and Ruaka

* Bea Priestley vs. Konami vs. Natsuko Tora vs. Saki Kashima ended in a countout

* Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Kamitani and Utami Hayashishita

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida, and Starlight Kid) defeated Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa, Tam Nakano, and Unagi Sayaka)

* Donna del Mondo (Maika and Syuri) defeated Donna del Mondo (Giulia and Himeka)

