Stardom Road To Osaka Dream Cinderella Results 12.13.20: Riho Earns Win, Bea Priestley In Action

Stardom held the Road to Osaka Dream Cinderella show at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo on Dec. 13. Here are the full results of the show (via Fightful):

* Riho defeated Lady C and Ruaka

* Bea Priestley vs. Konami vs. Natsuko Tora vs. Saki Kashima ended in a countout

* Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Kamitani and Utami Hayashishita

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida, and Starlight Kid) defeated Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa, Tam Nakano, and Unagi Sayaka)

* Donna del Mondo (Maika and Syuri) defeated Donna del Mondo (Giulia and Himeka)

It's the Oedo Tai 4 Way Battle from last night at Shinjuku FACE! Saki Kashima vs Natsuko Tora vs Konami vs Bea Priestley! https://t.co/q8dHnF58vW pic.twitter.com/ZiztUyPPUs — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 14, 2020

It's a 3 Way Battle on Stardom World! Ruaka vs Riho vs Lady C from last night at Shinjuku FACE! https://t.co/q8dHnF58vW pic.twitter.com/xc3NzA5NbR — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 14, 2020